Horrible Wanderers record staring struggling Sri Lankans in the face

If there was a ground where Sri Lanka would have really

needed Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal and Dushmantha Chameera in

one pace quartet, it’s the Wanderers.

It’s not a ground Sri Lanka has particularly enjoyed playing

Test cricket at.

Their last visit just under four years ago saw them being

crushed by an innings and 118 runs where Kumara, who’ll miss Sunday’s second Test with injury, took

an expensive 4/107, but proved his value with his pace.

Lakmal, who’s facing a late fitness test, didn’t take any

wickets, but was miserly in conditions that weren’t too friendly for the

batsmen.

South Africa’s 426 was more than enough to batter the tired

Sri Lankans, who’d lost the first two Tests in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town

convincingly

Hashim Amla (134) and JP Duminy (155), provided the only

scores of substance on a tricky surface that Sri Lanka’s bowlers finally

exploited on the second day.

Quinton de Kock was the other scorer with 34 in an innings

of fits and starts.

Sri Lanka’s batting survivors from that particular game were

captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who top-scored with 50 in the second innings.

Kusal Mendis, who’s still threatening to deliver on his

massive potential, made a decent first innings 41.

Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva, the two

middle-order buccaneers who so nearly made the visitors dream of a third

consecutive Test win in South Africa with their charming, but commanding

partnership, did little of note in that Test.

That Test was one of Wayne Parnell’s final games for the

Proteas in whites with the teams having gone through personnel changes since.

Angelo Mathews, who captained Sri Lanka in that series,

still has his ongoing injury battles while Amla, Duminy and Vernon Philander

have moved to the sanctuary of the press box.

One Duanne Olivier also made his Test debut in that

particular game, but Kagiso Rabada, who won’t be playing in Sunday’s Test,

would have been the only returning paceman from that group if he was picked.

The game has moved on and so have the teams as they’ll have

to make the necessary adjustments for Sunday.

Chameera’s pace has been a lot to deal with; especially when

Sri Lanka are travelling, but keeping his body in one piece will be the most

important bit.

Sri Lanka still has to host an England side that’s improving

as a travelling unit and they’ll need their fast bowlers to be fully fit for

that engagement.

Will it be a case of Sri Lanka playing within themselves at

a ground where in 2002, they were also roundly beaten by an innings and 64 runs

with the view of handling England at home?

After their game first innings showing at SuperSport Park,

Sri Lanka have shown they have stomach for a fight and won’t back down in the

face of adversity despite their walking wounded.

Whether they can do it again at a ground where their totals

are 192, 130, 131 and 177 and have also haven’t been able to force the hosts to

bat again will remain to be seen.