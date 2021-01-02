Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 27–Jan. 2 By Cointelegraph

BTC cracks $30K, supply squeeze worsens, XRP implodes: Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 27–Jan. 2
price quickly climbs to $31,000, liquidating $100 million of shorts
As 2021 began, Bitcoin was teetering on the edge of $30,000 continually hitting new all-time highs in the process.
There was drama at the start of the week after BTC crashed by 6.5% in a matter of minutes, with a sell wall at $28,400 wiping thousands of dollars off its value.
Supply squeeze heats up as Grayscale buys nearly 3x the Bitcoin mined in December
U.S. exchanges are suspending or delisting XRP left and right
XRP the third largest collapse of all time, says The TIEs Josh Frank
NY Times report alleges history of pay discrimination at Coinbase
Bullish year ahead Bitcoin primed for Q1 2021 gains, strength index says
Congresspeople chastise the Treasury for rushing new crypto monitoring proposal
Cover Protocol announces compensation plan following mining contract attack
Crypto transactions must be easier. Thats it. Thats the headline
The U.S. has lost the 2020 crypto regulation race to Europe
XRP price faces a rocky road to recovery ahead of SECs lawsuit
