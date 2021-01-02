Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Figure In Plunging Mini Dress As She Rings In The New Year With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber shared a photo of herself with her husband Justin Bieber on New Year’s Day where the two looked at each other lovingly and stuck their tongues out at one another. Justin released a new video for his song “Anyone” which is currently trending on YouTube. Hailey has been sharing a number of photos of herself wearing Saint Laurent garments and she’s looked amazing in each photo.

In the photo that Hailey shared, Justin wore a baseball cap with a white shirt and a black suit jacket with matching pants. Though Justin looked dapper, it was Hailey’s outfit that drew plenty of attention. Hailey wore a ruched, strapless mini dress and looked stunning.

You may see the photo that Hailey Bieber shared with her 31.7 million followers with the simple caption: ‘Happy New Year’ below.

The name of the dress is the Strapless ruched silk-georgette mini dress and it retails for approximately $4,303 and can often be found on sale. It is made from 100 percent silk. Here is the official description of the dress as found on the Net-a-Porter site.

Anthony Vaccarello experiments with unique cutouts for SAINT LAURENT‘s Spring ’20 collection, which is visible in the artfully curved neckline of this mini dress. It’s been crafted in France from ruched silk-georgette and has a body-contouring silhouette that’s enhanced by supportive boning and padding. Emulate the runway look by styling it with sheer tights and pumps.

Here is another photo of Hailey Bieber wearing the gorgeous dress.

Hailey Bieber wore her blonde hair pulled back and chose a black, silk charmeuse scrunchie from Emi Jay. The scrunchy was the perfect addition to her outfit. It retails for approximately $35. Hailey wore her favorite jewelry with the outfit including pieces from Jacquie Aiche and Anita Ko.

What do you think about Hailey Bieber’s Saint Laurent silk dress? Do you like the look on her?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. She enjoys writing about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion.



