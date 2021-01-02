Galaxy M12: Samsung expected to launch Galaxy M12 smartphone in India next week – Mobiles News

Tech giant Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S21 series of smartphones on January 14. But before the flagship launch, the consumer electronics giant is expected to expand its Galaxy M series of smartphones in India. According to a latest leak, Samsung is expected to launch its new smartphone under the Galaxy M series in India next week.

The yet-to-launch smartphone is said to come with a big screen with a waterdrop notch which will house the selfie camera. Tipster Mukul Sharma has also leaked the poster of the upcoming smartphone on Twitter. The poster further reveals that the right side of the handset will house the power button and volume rocker. The smartphone is also expected to house a big battery.

[Exclusive] In all likelihood, @SamsungIndia will launch a new M series phone in India next week.The device will f… https://t.co/OqOxP3KI9c — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) 1609564469000

Recently, the support page of Samsung Galaxy M12 went live on the company’s India website. So, it is possible that Samsung might launch the Galaxy M12 in India. The smartphone was also spotted on GeekBench last week. According to the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is said to be powered by the company’s own Exynos 850 processor. The smartphone is expected to come with Android 11 out-of-the-box topped with Samsung’s layer of UI. The handset is expected to pack 3GB of RAM.

Another online report revealed that Samsung has already started mass production for the Galaxy M12 smartphone at its Noida factory. The smartphone is said to house a massive 7000mAh battery. If this is true, then Galaxy M12 will be the second M-series smartphone to come with a 7000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to come with a notch-screen display and a quad-camera setup placed inside a square module. The smartphone is expected to come with a 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type C port for charging.

