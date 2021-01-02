Former Athletics SA president Leonard Chuene dies

Former Athletics South Africa (ASA) president Leonard Chuene has died, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has confirmed.
He was 68 years old.
In a statement released on Saturday, the CMA said it was saddened by the “tragic passing of Comrades Marathon Honorary Member,
Green Number runner and former Athletics South Africa President, Leonard
Chuene.”
Chuene completed 12 Comrades
Marathons between 1987 and 2000, earning 11 bronze medals and one Silver medal.
He achieved his Best of 07:19:25 in the 1991 Comrades Marathon Down Run at
the age of 38.
Chuene ran for the Diepkloof
Athletic Club, of which he was also a long-standing chairperson; as well as
being a member of Central Gauteng Blind Sports in his later years.
He has also been credited
with founding the Soweto Marathon, along with athletics administrator, Banele
Sindani and development officer, Boycie Ntlwane.
Chuene was honoured with
CMA Honorary Life Membership at the 2002 Spirit of Comrades Awards Gala,
alongside long-serving volunteer, Theo Millar who was awarded Life Membership
and current CMA Chairperson, Cheryl Winn, awarded Life Membership with Honours.
Winn has extended her
heartfelt condolences on behalf of the CMA Board to the Chuene family, friends
and running community.
“We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing
of a true Comrade, Leonard Chuene,” she said in a statement.
“His passion for the Comrades Marathon and
running in general will be remembered by many, as well as his contribution to
athletics during his lengthy tenure at our athletics federation, ASA. Our
thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad .”
Chuene was a key figure in Caster Semenya’s early years on the international stage and his handling of the gender case that followed Semenya is ultimately what cost him his job in South African athletics.
– CMA media