Fears over new Sydney cluster after infected BWS staff worked through busy Christmas period

The Berala cluster is centred around a BWS liquor store, where two workers tested positive and worked over the busy Christmas period.

Five of the seven new cases from yesterday could be linked to Berala.

Contact tracers are awaiting results of genomic sequencing to see how the virus got into Berala.

Former president of the Australian Medical Association Doctor Tony Bartone told Weekend Today that we were “ahead of the curve compared to previous events”.

But he warned the of year also greatly increases the risk of fast spreading of COVID-19.

“Because of where we are, because it is the holiday season, because we’ve had the potential of super spreading events like New Year’s Eve, we’ve really got to be on our guard,” he said.

The zones where masks will be enforced. ()

Speaking on the importance of the mask mandate for Greater Sydney, Dr Bartone pointed to the cluster that began at a Thai restaurant in Melbourne mere days ago.

Saying one person entered the restaurant and infected multiple people, he said “it shows you what the potential for wearing a mask in a close situation can prevent”.

The Berala cluster is now considered the most concerning, sparking a push for testing in Western Sydney as NSW Health warns of new alert locations.

This comes as the southern zone of Northern Beaches have had restrictions loosened after a lockdown over the holidays.

The area is now treated as part of Greater Sydney.

A worker hands out free masks outside of Manly Wharf. Manly, Sydney. (Roger Stonehouse)

But as Premier Gladys Berejiklian used one hand to ease restrictions in the Northern Beaches, she took with the other as she announced new measures to slow the virus.

Masks are now compulsory in the Greater Sydney area in some indoor settings including public transport, shopping centres, hair and beauty salons and hospitality areas after the new rules began at midnight.

Along with mask-wearing, harsher restrictions will be placed on indoor gatherings:

Gym classes will be reduced from a maximum of 50 participants to 30.

Nightclubs, along with singing and dancing, will remain off the table.

Places of worship will now only be able to have 100 people at a , with smaller venues subject to tighter restrictions.

This means weddings and funerals will now be capped at 100 people.

Outdoor performances will be reduced to 500 from 1000 and controlled outdoor events from 5000 to 2000 to reduce the risk of super spreading events.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from wearing masks along with those with certain medical conditions.

Woolworths has already issued a statement saying it expects all customers entering stores – Woolworths supermarkets, Metro, BWS, BIG W and Dan Murphy’s – in the Greater Sydney area (including Wollongong, Blue Mountains and Central Coast) to wear a face covering.

A worker hands out free masks outside of Manly Wharf. Manly, Sydney. (Roger Stonehouse)

Couple issue statement after $19,000 fine

Terry and Debbie Elford this afternoon released a statement saying officials at the airport were unable to definitively tell them whether or not they would have to quarantine.Earlier today Victorian Health Officials said the pair absconded from officers and were facing fines of up to $19,000 each.

An image released by Victoria Police of a man and a woman who allegedly fled Melbourne Airport. (Victoria Police)

“We really are very sorry for the mess this has caused,” the Elfords said in the statement.”

Like hundreds of others on 1 January 2021, we got caught up with the confusion when the rules about entering Victoria changed.