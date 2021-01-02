Faulty data? Grayscale didn’t liquidate massive amounts of XRP and XLM By Cointelegraph

Bybt data apparently showing a massive liquidation of and Stellar Lumen (XLM) by Grayscale Investments earlier this week is inaccurate, according to the investment company.
On Wednesday, a public Bybt data set suggested that Grayscale Investments reduced its exposure to XRP by roughly 9.19 million units and that the fund also cut its XLM holdings by over 9.74 million units. According to Bybt data, the net change in holdings occurred over 24 hours on Tuesday.
