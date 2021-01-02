In the history of Vikings, one character seems to be beloved over others. Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) transforms himself from a farmer to an explorer whose journeys travel far and wide. He becomes a legend during his lifetime and long afterward. His sons carry on his legacy, but it hasn’t stopped people from missing him after his untimely demise.

From a farmer to a king

Travis Fimmel in ‘Vikings’ | Jonathan Hession/A+E Networks/History

Ragnar is just a farmer when he has ambitions to travel west and discover new lands. He does eventually venture to England and it changes everything for his people. When he quarrels with Earl Harald (Gabriel Byrne), Ragnar becomes the new earl when he kills him in single combat.

Ragnar continues raiding, and he even makes it all the way to Paris in a successful attack on the city. He makes himself king when he kills King Horik (Donal Logue), and his legend grows. But after he loses his best friend, Athelstan (George Blagden) who is killed by Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård), he’s never quite the same. His second attempt to raid Paris fails when his brother, Rollo (Clive Standen) chooses to help the city in their defense against them. The betrayal cuts Ragnar deep.

Ragnar returns to Kattegat in disgrace and leaves shortly after. He’s gone for many years when he finally returns to his home. He eventually makes his way to Wessex to get revenge for the Viking settlement that was destroyed by King Ecbert (Linus Roache) years previously. He’s subsequently killed by the kings of England (it’s all part of his plan), which prompts his sons to bring over the Great Heathen Army and get justice in his name.

Ragnar Lothbrok’s legend looms large in Kattegat, where he once ruled, and with the people and friends who knew him. Not only that, his stories were spread all over the world and he’s still remembered when the series draws to a close.

Fans weigh in on their ‘favorite thing’ about Ragnar Lothbrok

RELATED: ‘Vikings’: Michael Hirst Wasn’t Afraid to Kill off Ragnar Lothbrok — ‘I Wanted the Death to Be Monumental’

Fans still remember the Viking as well, and recently took to Reddit to discuss their “favorite thing” about the hero of his people. “What’s your favorite thing about Ragnar?” a fan titled the post along with a picture of Ragnar in his younger days.

As you can probably imagine, answers were all over the map on this broad question. One fan liked how Ragnar used his anger and turned it into “pure cunning.” He used it as a positive to get what he wanted instead of letting it get the best of him.

“The way he turns his anger into pure cunning rather than emotional outbursts as he told Ivar to do, but was never as good at,” they said in reference to Ivar not being able to put what his father said into practice.

Another fan liked “his wit, his intelligence, and vision.” They also add that “he cannot be replicated,” and many fans would certainly agree.

One Reddit user mentions Ragnar’s ability to adapt to situations. “I loved the fact he adapted, tried new things, new places, new beliefs, total adventurer,” they said.

A fan mentioned liking Ragnar’s regret at the end of his life about leaving his life with his first wife, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) on their farm. “I loved the way he became famous but regretted it in the end, and he wished he never left his farm with Lagertha,” they said.

While another viewer of the series cites his “patience.” “In this, he is unlike the rest of them, who seek immediate gratification,” they pointed out.

“I like his visions, his plans for the future,” another fan added. “The fact he didn’t think only about himself but did things for better future of Vikings,” they wrote.

A Reddit user like Ragnar’s “curiosity,” which ends up leading him to great things. “His curiosity about everything,” they added. “His need to know and understand as much as he could about the world and the people in it.”

Fans still appreciate the Viking that started it all in the hit series Vikings. There are so many things to like about Ragnar Lothbrok, and viewers’ opinions vary wildly on the subject. Fans can catch the final episodes in season 6B now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.