Fans Celebrate Jisoo’s Birthday With Sweet Messages

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are members of BLACKPINK, one of the most popular music acts in the world. The K-pop group debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment and over the years the band has broken numerous records.

Jan. 3 marks Jisoo’s birthday. To celebrate the singer’s birthday, BLINKs around the world posted heartwarming birthday messages on social media.

Jisoo of BLACKPINK | Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

BLACKPINK fans are celebrating Jisoo’s birthday

Jisoo was born on Jan. 3, 1995, and she joined YG Entertainment in 2011 as a trainee. She is the oldest member of BLACKPINK, and fans have been celebrating her 26th birthday since midnight KST on Jan. 3.

“Happy Birthday Dear Jisoo! I know you don’t really celebrate your birthday but let us celebrate it for you! We’re happy that you’re alive and well. We love you for who you are, you’re so light and happy, likes to joke around. Thank you for bringing happiness and laughter to us all,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “Happy New Year 2021 and hope this is going to be a great year for you and blackpink!”

Another fan wrote on Reddit, “Thank you for everything you’ve done for Jennie, Lisa and Chaeyoung. Thank you for being a part of BLACKPINK. Thank you for being a part of blinks’ lives by chatting with us and loving us. Thank you for being you.”

RELATED: ‘BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky’: Major Takeaways From Netflix’s Intimate Look at the Global Superstars

“I don’t know if I have the words but Happy Birthday Jisoo! I wish you the best in all your endeavors. Nothing but love and success to you. I’m glad that you’re a person that the other girls rely on for support. I’m glad because of your bright, positive, and infectiously happy demeanor. I’m glad that you’re insightful and reflective in your words. I’m glad that you look out for blinks too…,” wrote a Reddit user.

Jisoo will star in an upcoming drama

In October 2020, it was confirmed that Jisoo will appear in JTBC’s upcoming drama that is tentatively titled Snowdrop. The drama is set in 1987 and follows Im Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in), a university student who shows up in a dorm covered in blood. Jisoo’s character Eun Young-cho finds him and takes care of him.

“As we have gathered a team of actors who have both top-class acting skills and visuals, we will greet our viewers with an especially high-quality drama,” the producers of Snowdrop said according to Soompi.

The drama is expected to premiere in 2021.

RELATED: Why Selena Gomez Says Working With Blackpink ‘Was a No-Brainer’: ‘It Just Seemed So Perfect’

When to expect Jisoo’s solo debut

So far, Jennie is the only member of BLACKPINK to release solo music, and she released the single “Solo” in 2018. On Dec. 30, 2020, YG Entertainment updated fans on Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo’s solo projects.

“Rosé and Lisa are preparing for their solo debuts. Currently, they are getting ready to film their music videos. As for Jisoo, she is busy shooting Snowdrop (tentative title), so Rosé and Lisa will make their solo debuts first,” the label said in a statement according to Soompi.