Erica Mena Shares Her Hair Secrets In This Video

Erica Mena is sharing her hair-related secrets in the following video that she shared on her social media. Check out the video that she shared below.

‘@vegamour GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum I put my hair through so much over the years. That’s why my healthy hair journey is my main beauty passion right now. After a few months I’m excited to share with you all @vegamour At VEGAMOUR, growth & wellness are deeply ingrained in the brand & product DNA. They formulate clean & effective hair wellness products with trusted, scientifically proven plant-based ingredients to bring you your best hair, ever,’ she wrote.

She continued and said: ‘Speaking on behalf of my very own results @vegamour has completely changed my hair! Their vegan, cruelty free, and clinically tested products have improved my hair routine and I couldn’t be happier. My hair now feels fuller and thicker. Use my code “ERICA” to start your hair journey now. #vegamour #vegalove,’ Erica captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘She looks so different 😲 😱 Erica you were more beautiful and now u fuc*ed up your lips and face 😩’

Someone else said: ‘Damn bro what the fuck it’s only been 20 minutes since she posted her video and y’all are already coming down on her worrying about the way she makes her money talkin about her looks y’all need to worry about yourself in 2021.’

A follower posted this: ‘Wow! These comments and it hasn’t been 24 hours in the new year and people showing their nasty hearts. Oh, my 2021 with a bang.’

Someone else said: ‘But I thought she said Hairtamin also made her hair this long and it changed her hair.’

Erica Mena shared some pics in which she is flaunting her amazing outfit for Christmas.

Her tree is also looking gorgeous as you will see in the pics.





