Ed Sheeran Lived off a Monthly Allowance of $1,000 While Famous and Wealthy

Ed Sheeran has become a pop culture icon due to his musical talents. In December 2019, he took a break from music for a while. He befriended various celebrities and has crashed at some of their houses. The singer once stayed at Courtney Cox’s home for a couple of weeks.

Since the beginning of Sheeran’s career, he has found nothing but success. Plenty of his songs topped the charts, and some of his music got used in popular shows. Several years ago, the artist admitted that he gives himself an allowance to spend each month.

Ed Sheeran is a musical icon

Sheeran was born in 1991 in West Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. He started creating music in his hometown before moving to London to develop his career further. Plenty of his albums became hits and boosted him to stardom. Some of his songs are still popular, including “Shape of You.”

The musician met Cherry Seaborn while the two were in high school, but it was not until 2015 when they became an official couple. Sheeran managed to keep things under the radar. He got married to Seaborn privately. Only their closest friends and family attended.

Due to his popularity, Sheeran got to know plenty of other celebrities. He became friends with the iconic singer Elton John. John has given Sheeran plenty of advice when it comes to music. One of the tips was avoiding overexposure, and John advised him that fame comes in cycles.

Besides music, Sheeran has appeared in several TV shows and movies. Some fans may remember seeing his cameo in an episode of Game of Thrones. Most of his appearances are as himself.

Finding success early and often

Sheeran’s debut album, +, became a hit and made it to No.1 in some countries. His second album also topped the charts. Featured in his first album, “The A Team” earned the singer recognition in the U.K. and internationally. He has received a few Grammy Awards, with “Thinking Out Loud” winning him an award for Song of the Year.

Taylor Swift also helped boost Sheeran into stardom. At the time, he was writing music for other artists, and he caught Swift’s attention. She collaborated with him and brought him on as the opening act for one of her tours. Sheeran’s music soon appeared in media, such as The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

Not only has the artist written music for other singers, but he also creates his own songs. Sheeran intended for “Shape of You” to go to another musician, but he decided to keep it for himself. The song ended up making it to the number one spot on the charts for 12 consecutive weeks.

As of 2020, Sheeran is worth millions of dollars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer’s net worth is $200 million.

Ed Sheeran revealed that he has an allowance

There have been several celebrities that have survived on tight budgets due to financial reasons. However, Sheeran gives himself a monthly allowance despite being rich. According to Irish Examiner, the singer revealed in an interview that he lives off about $1,000 a month.

“I’ve not upgraded because I don’t spend much money. If I had all my money in one account I would spend all of it, so I get an allowance,” Sheeran stated. He explained that he uses his Barclays student account.

Instead of going on luxurious vacations, he would sit down and watch discounted movies. Sheeran once bought 200 films off of Amazon. Most of his money tends to go toward paying for taxis. His girlfriend at the time, Athina, also did not let him spend too much money on her.

It is nice to see Sheeran not take too much joy from his material wealth. It is clear that Sheeran is a man who really takes pride in creating music and isn’t just in it for the money or fame.