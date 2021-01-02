Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Ready For The New Year – “Get The Fu&$” Out Of Here 2020″

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is as ready for 2020 to be done with as the rest of us. In a great new video, Johnson expressed his disdain for 2020 in the funniest way possible, with a classic record scratch and dropping an f-bomb.

We’ve been waiting for the new year for what feels like forever, and Johnson illustrates it perfectly in his Instagram post from last night. However, before we’re too quick to move on, we should take a moment to appreciate and be grateful for what 2020 has taught us.

“BRING ON 2021 🍾 Pssst hey 2020…fuck off. But THANK YOU 2020 for the invaluable lessons we will take with us for the rest of our lives. Being GRATEFUL.

Being PRESENT.

Being the HARDEST WORKERS IN THE ROOM

Being the SMARTEST WORKERS IN THE ROOM so our visions can be executed and our goals can be accomplished. We’re not always gonna be the best at whatever it is we do – but we will ALWAYS run thru the line with EVERY. FUCKING. THING. WE. GOT. .. and that’s the soul that makes us all CHAMPIONS. I love you guys 🖤🌎 and I’m focused and determined to help us all live the best lives we possible can starting now. All. My. PASSION. Thank you 2020 for the lessons. Great to see you 2021, we’ve been waiting for you…let’s dance. #passion #mana #momentum #positiveenergy #healthyenergy“

In the nearly 9 minute video, Johnson lays out some of the most inspirational lines since ‘Rudy’. He does so while also dropping several f-bombs which makes fans go crazy. There’s nothing more relieving than hearing someone like this superstar speak openly and honestly, and the includes swearing once a while.

Here’s to 2021 and 2020 can eat our dust. We hope that everyone had a fun and safe New Year and let’s hope that we can get back to work in 2021 and provide for our families. Thank you Johnson for telling us how it is and keep on grinding. Remember, be grateful, be present, and be the smartest and hardest worker in the room.

