Developer of Amphetamine, which has been on the Mac App Store since 2014 and has 400K+ downloads, says Apple is threatening to remove the app due to its name (William C. Gustafson/GitHub)

By
Isaac Novak
William C. Gustafson / GitHub:

Developer of Amphetamine, which has been on the Mac App Store since 2014 and has 400K+ downloads, says Apple is threatening to remove the app due to its name  —  Amphetamine is a free app that helps keep your Mac awake.  Amphetamine has been on the Mac App Store since 2014 and it’s been downloaded over 432,800 times.

