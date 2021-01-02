Dash announces new update, social payment wallet enters testnet By Cointelegraph

As part of the announcement, Dash revealed that the testnet environment is five times larger than Evonet, which is almost exclusively owned by the Dash Core Group. According to Dana Alibrandi, head of product at Dash:

has moved development work on the v0.17 update of its platform to the testnet phase, according to an announcement released on Wednesday. Back in July 2020, Cointelegraph reported that the Dash Core Group was looking to release the platform testnet before the end of the year.

