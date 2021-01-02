Dale Moss Reveals the ‘Monumental Step’ He and Clare Crawley Took in Their Relationship

Clare Crawley will forever be known as the woman who “blew up The Bachelorette” after falling in love with Dale Moss pretty much the moment that she met him. The two left the show early and got engaged after only a few weeks of filming. Now, they have just taken another huge step together.

Clare Crawley’s time on ‘The Bachelorette’

After Crawley’s season got postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she was eager to meet all of her suitors. But the moment that she met Moss, she felt like she had met her future husband.

“That was something that you can’t really anticipate with anybody, you don’t know,” she told Entertainment Tonight.”[But I didn’t know] like, was he feeling that? Are we on the same page?

“Usually in my experience, as relationships go, there’s always somebody that’s ahead of the other person,” she continued. “It’s really rare that you connect on that same page at the same time, so it was just — it was one of those magical things that I guess just happens.”

Luckily for Clare, Moss reciprocated those strong, almost instant feelings.

“I think it goes without saying that I couldn’t be more excited to be here for each and every moment of this,” he told Crawley during their alone time. “For me, I can’t even remember how to find love, and when I saw your energy and your spirit, you really made me feel comfortable committing to that. And I’m committed to giving you everything I have — physically, emotionally. I trust you. I’m here for every bit of it. I don’t care who’s watching.”

Later, he doubled-down on those feelings and told Crawley that he was going to lean-into his emotions.

“I feel the same way, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “I would never say the things I say if I didn’t mean them. To say I have strong feelings for you? H*ll yeah! There’s no denying it. I’m not going to shy away from it.”

How have Dale Moss and Clare Crawley been handling life post-Bachelorette?

Since leaving The Bachelorette, Moss and Crawley seem to be enjoying engaged life. Moss took Crawley home to meet his family and the two shared the cute moments on Instagram.

Crawley and Moss have been double dating with other Bachelor nation couples like former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas Stagliano and her husband Stephen Stagliano.

“I just love Clare and I’m happy for her and I’m happy that she got her fairytale ending,” DeAnna said on The Domenick Nati Show. “She and Dale are like the real deal.”

What big step did Clare and Dale take?

Due to the pandemic, a lot of things are still closed, including hair salons. So, Moss recently took to Instagram to let fans know that Crawley was cutting his hair for the first time.

“Today is a monumental step in @clarecrawley & my relationship,” Moss captioned a photo of him getting his hair cut by Crawley. “Her first time ever cutting my hair and my last haircut of 2020! #NewYearNewMe #winning.”

While this probably wasn’t the ‘monumental step’ fans were hoping for, it is definitely a sign that the couple is still doing well.