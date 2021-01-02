Congresspeople chastise the Treasury for rushing new crypto monitoring proposal By Cointelegraph

Nine congresspeople have signed on to a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, telling him to hold his horses.

The Thursday letter is in response to the Treasury’s recent proposal to make registered crypto businesses hold on to more customer information, especially when transacting with self-hosted wallets.