Chandler Hutchison tests positive for COVID-19

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan announced that forward Chandler Hutchison has tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN’s Eric Woodyard writes.

Hutchison is currently in Washington D.C. where Chicago beat the Wizards on Thursday. In addition to Hutchison, the Bulls were without Lauri Markkanen, Ryan Arcidiacono and Tomas Satoransky for Friday’s tilt against the Bucks under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

“He’s going through the NBA safety and protocols,” Donovan said of Hutchinson.

This is not the Bulls’ first encounter with COVID-19 this season. Noah Vonleh tested positive during the preseason and was subsequently released. Guard Garrett Temple

confirmed he tested positive in late November.

Hutchison, 24, has appeared in four games for Chicago this season, averaging 3.3 points and 4.3 rebounds off the bench. He will have to clear the league’s safety and protocols before returning, which includes quarantine and producing several negative COVID-19 tests.