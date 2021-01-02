Celebrities’ New Year Resolutions to Inspire You

Not too late to set new goals for personal improvements, here are some inspiring resolutions by renowned public figures from past years that you may want to steal from.

– When the champagne is downed and the holidays are over, it’s time to put one’s energy back into work and there’s no better way to start it than setting a goal. Usually marking the start of the new year, this so-called new year’s resolution can be a one-time achievement or executed throughout the course of the year.

As celebrities often become inspirations because of their success stories, some of them have also had inspiring goals for more personal improvement over the years. Not too late to make one or two for yourself, here are some of celebrities’ new year resolutions that you may want to copy in case you haven’t had any.

1. Reese Witherspoon Instagram Reese Witherspoon believes that no one should rush into setting a goal. That’s why the actress decided to take a whole month to reflect on what she would like to achieve in a year. “I’m taking today (and all of January) to think of all the new promises I want to make to myself. All the new projects I want to put into the world,” the “Big Little Lies” star once wrote on Instagram. Encouraging others to do the same, she added, “I hope all of you can spend some time writing down your dreams for yourself.”

2. Kylie Jenner Instagram Kylie Jenner may own a multi-million cosmetic empire now, but back in 2016 she wanted to be wiser with her spending. At the time, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings was determined to make more money and spend less after making probably her biggest single purchase yet. “I just bought a house and I get stressed, because I’ve never spent that much money,” she said, “I’m just focused on business at this point.”

3. Helen Mirren Instagram With an acting career that has spanned more than five decades and earned her multiple awards, Helen Mirren is undoubtedly one of prolific actors alive. However, the Oscar-winning actress thought it wasn’t enough. She once shared her new year’s resolution, “Don’t procrastinating. That’s my new year’s resolution for everybody, but mostly for myself. Don’t procrastinate, just don’t. I have my whole life and every year I have to make the same resolution because I always procrastinate.”

4. Paul Newman WENN Paul Newman‘s new year’s resolution sounded like it was quoted straight from poem. While not everybody may be able to do it, it’s worth to try once in a while just to make one feel more alive. The late “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” actor told Entertainment Weekly of his resolution for the year 1998, “I will jump in the river that runs through our backyard, every morning. Why? Just to get my heart started.”

5. Kim Kardashian Instagram Kim Kardashian‘s past new year’s resolution is perhaps every parent’s wish for her/his child. As millennials’ time has been more and more consumed with the use of gadgets and social media, the SKIMS founder realized several years ago that there are more things to enjoy if she puts down her phone and looks around her. “Be on my phone less and be more in the moment,” she shared one of her goals at the end of 2017, before adding that she also wanted to “train really hard and be more consistent” and “learn how to do [makeup] even better.”

6. Shay Mitchell Instagram The world can never be enough of mankind’s generosity, so Shay Mitchell was determined to contribute more. Kicking off 2019, the former “Pretty Little Liars” star wrote an emotional post after opening up about her miscarriage. “So, for 2019, let’s all try to be a little more compassionate, empathetic, patient and thoughtful with each other. This sounds like a great resolution to me. I hope that you agree. Happy New Year everyone,” she urged.

7. Joanna Gaines Instagram Joanna Gaines thought being gentle with herself was also an achievement in itself so she said in early 2019, “I’m challenging myself in this new year to live for now. The present. Taking in every breath, every sight and sound, and holding it dearly.” The “Fixer Upper” star continued, “Not thinking about how the good ol’ days have passed us by or how the best is yet to come. But that right now, this very second, this is the gift. These are the days. These are the moments. And I’m gonna breathe them all in.”

8. Marilyn Monroe Marilyn Monroe‘s wisdom goes beyond time. The late silver-screen icon wrote in her diary in 1955 that she resolved to “go to class…without fail…never miss actor’s studio sessions…start attending Clurman lectures-also Lee Strasberg’s directors lectures at theater wing-enquire about both…keep looking around me-only much more so-observing…take at least one class at university-in literature…try to find someone to take dancing from…try to enjoy myself when I can-I’ll be miserable enough as it is.”

9. Meghan Markle WENN Meghan Markle realizes that she can’t always control everything. So while she would strive to achieve her goals, the former “Suits” star also lets the universe work on its own way and lets things fall into place, sometimes for the better. The Duchess of Sussex wrote on her now-defunct lifestyle blog in 2016, “My New Year’s resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change.”

10. Demi Lovato Instagram At such a young age of 28, Demi Lovato has gone through a lot more than other adults have. After surviving a reported near-fatal overdose in 2018, the “Sober” singer realized how valuable one day in a life is. At the beginning of 2019, the “Sonny with a Chance” alum made a really heartfelt new year’s resolution that she posted on Instagram, “I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones.”