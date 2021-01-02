Bushfire threatens lives, homes at Wundowie in WA

A bushfire emergency warning has been issued for a blaze burning at Wundowie, around 70 kilometres north of Perth in Western Australia.

Emergency WA warned residents that those in the path of fire are in danger and need to act immediately to survive.

The fire started near the intersection of the Great Eastern Highway and Inkpen Road in Wundowie and is threatening lives and homes.

The fire is currently out of control, unpredictable, and moving in a north-westerly direction. (Nine)

There are currently 150 volunteer Fire and Rescue Service, Bush Fire Service, Career Fire and Rescue Service firefighters in attendance.

Those who are self-isolating or quarantining at home due to COVID-19 have been told to leave.

“You should leave and find alternative accommodation with family or friends who live away from the area,” Emergency WA advised.

A plane spraying fire retardant over the blaze. (Nine)

“If you are unable to return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.”

