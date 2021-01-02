BTS’s Stalker Fans Love to Follow Them on to Planes Because It’s Where They Are ‘Vulnerable’ and ‘Can’t Escape’

As with many popular celebrities, BTS has dedicated fans who support them in positive ways and others whose obsession turns the artist-fan relationship into a dark one. The group constantly deals with what are called “sasaeng” fans in the K-pop world, which refers to stalker fans who go to extreme lengths to invade an idol’s privacy.

These sasaengtry to get close to BTS in a variety of ways, but one popular method is to catch the same flights as them. This is especially appealing to sasaeng because BTS are seen as “vulnerable” and “can’t escape” when on a plane.

BTS | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A former sasaeng fan shared that she used flights to get close to BTS

In February 2019, a social media personality named Sherliza Moé uploaded a video of her interview with a former BTS sasaeng. In the interview, the sasaeng—who chose to remain anonymous—described a number of activities she and fellow sasaeng participated in, including buying and selling BTS’s personal information and private photos.

When talking about the “worst” thing she had ever done, the sasaeng said that taking the same flights as BTS came to mind. She, then, described what happens when sasaeng fans find themselves and BTS on the same plane.

“Well it depends on the size of the plane, the amount of sasaeng fans, amount of managers and security, and most importantly, the flight period,” the sasaeng said. “If there is enough time and the plane is on the smaller size, sasaengs have a better chance to sneak into the business or first class to take private photos. If it’s a big plane with several hundred passengers it’s much harder to look for the boys without getting caught.”

Sasaeng fans like being on the same flights as BTS for scary reasons

RELATED: BTS: Jungkook’s Graduation Attracted So Many Fans That His Classmates Had to Form a Human Barrier

The sasaeng went on to share that she and other sasaeng generally enjoy flying with BTS because they are “vulnerable” and “can’t escape” on a plane.

“The reason why illegal flight information is so popular amongst sasaengs is because in that situation the members are so vulnerable, they can’t escape,” she revealed. “That’s the only place where they can’t escape from sasaengs. We are all trapped in the same small enclosed space for hours and that situation makes it so attractive for sasaengs.”

She also recalled the different ways sasaeng would try to get close to BTS on a plane, including going to the bathroom at the same time as a member.

“I’ve been to ones where I was in the same first class as BTS,” the former sasaeng said. “I saw how two sasaengs always went to the toilet when one member needed to go. They acted as if they didn’t know them but it was obvious that they were sasaengs. I watched them, and every time one member finished, the two sasaengs went into the toilet to do whatever perverted thing they needed to do. It was a creepy experience.”

However, it wasn’t just sasaeng with first-class tickets who tried to get close to BTS. The ones who were in economy class still had their own methods to get into the first-class cabin.

The former sasaeng said, “There were also some sasaengs from the economy class who pretended to search for the toilet in the first class. The flight attendant asked them kindly to return to the economy class, and they would answer something like that the drink cart was blocking the aisle to the rear lavatory. They frequently used that as an excuse to use the same toilet as BTS.”

BTS’s V once called out sasaeng fans for invading their privacy on flights

RELATED: BTS Has Surprising Tricks They Use to Go Outside Undetected

The members of BTS have spoken out against sasaeng on various occasions. Most notably, V once shared how “scary” it is for his group when sasaeng constantly try to board the same flights as them.

“I should speak on behalf of our team,” he said on a live stream in December 2019. “You know how nowadays we board planes by ourselves? We fly on private flights [now]. We want to fly on commercial flights, but whenever we travel long distance or short distance, there are people who know about our flights and will sit in front of or right next to us.”

V revealed that this makes him and his group members “uncomfortable” and that he finds it “scary.”