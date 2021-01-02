Black and Hispanic Americans turn to doctors who look like them for reassurance on vaccinations.

Denese Rankin, a 55-year-old retired bookkeeper and receptionist in Castleberry, Ala., did not want the Covid-19 vaccine. Her opinion toward the vaccine was like many Black, rural Americans: The vaccine had come about too quickly to be safe.

Her worry prompted her niece, Dr. Zanthia Wiley, to come to town. Dr. Wiley, who is an infectious disease specialist at Emory University in Atlanta, said one of her goals on her trip was to let her family hear the truth about vaccines from someone they knew, someone who is Black.

Across the country, Black and Hispanic physicians like Dr. Wiley are reaching out to Americans in minority communities who are suspicious of Covid-19 vaccines and often mistrustful of the officials they see on television telling them to get vaccinated. Many are dismissive of public service announcements, the doctors say, and of the federal government. The government’s long history of medical experimentation on Black people is also not helping the matter.

But it’s the assurance from Black and Hispanic doctors that can make all the difference.

“I don’t want us to benefit the least,” Dr. Wiley said. “We should be first in line to get it.”