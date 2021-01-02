Bitcoin Climbs 10% In Rally By .com

© . Bitcoin Climbs 10% In Rally



.com – was trading at $32,744.7 by 11:36 (16:36 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 10.46% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since January 2.

The move upwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap up to $604.3B, or 72.33% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $545.6B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $29,008.0 to $32,744.7 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 27.62%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $50.0B or 26.70% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $25,858.1621 to $32,748.6855 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 0.01% from its all-time high of $32,748.69 set on January 2.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $757.75 on the .com Index, up 2.93% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0010 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.04%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $87.9B or 10.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $21.2B or 2.54% of the total cryptocurrency market value.