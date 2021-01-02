Becca Kufrin On Having Her Heart Broken After Garrett Yrigoyen Split

Despite having some hiccups in 2020, Becca explained in her recent Instagram post just how grateful she was to see the world from a new perspective.

“Thank you for the hardships. Thank you for opening my eyes to so much more around me,” Becca expressed in her New Year’s Day post. “Thank you for having me find a certain strength that I never knew I had hidden deep within me. Thank you for making me uncomfortable. Thank you for forcing tough conversations. Thank you for teaching the world to wash its damn hands. Thank you for making our country really stop & listen to our hurting brothers & sisters. Thank you for turning me into a ‘yes’ man.”

“And even through all of the sorrow, pain, & uncertainty,” she continued, “it’s been the most memorable & important year that I’ve experienced in my 30 years. And I don’t think I’d change any part of it (besides you taking [Ruth Bader Ginsberg] – eff you for that one).”

As the podcast host noted, 2020 showed her “what and who is important in this life.”

“You taught me to not settle. You taught me more compassion. You taught me how to push through adversity. You taught me that there is so much more than the bubble I’ve always lived in,” the 30-year-old star reflected. “You taught me to embrace the zooms (business on top, party on the bottom). You taught me to find my voice & not give a damn about speaking out about what I support. You taught me to listen. You taught me to not take breaths for granted. You taught me that there’s still a lot of work to be done everywhere in this country & to help more & never stop. You taught me that it’s okay to not do & say everything perfectly, but to have the courage to learn & grow from my mistakes, ignorance and privilege.”

She concluded, “2020, it’s been a love/hate relationship & I’m grateful for all you’ve shown me, but now it’s time we go our separate ways. I’ll never forget our time together, but it’s not me, it’s you. Bye. 2021 LFG.”