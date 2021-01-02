‘Bachelor’ star Peter Weber split from Kelley Flanagan after moving to New York: it’s ‘very stressful’

Instagram

The pilot allegedly ‘was the one who broke up with Kelley’, as a source claims the then-couple ‘had been fighting a lot’ after their move to New York City.

Peter weber has finished his romance with Kelley flanagan. About a week after he and his now ex-girlfriend moved to New York City. “The BachelorIt was reported that the star broke up with her because the relationship has become “very stressful” for them.

“Peter was finally the one who broke up with Kelley, but she agreed 100 percent they needed time apart,” a source told E! News about the breakup. “They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them. They spent the holidays apart, and Peter is already back with his parents in Los Angeles for now.”

The same 29-year-old pilot announced the separation via Instagram on Thursday, December 31. Sharing a photo of them enjoying a romantic sunset during a hike, he wrote: “Love is a funny thing. It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share. that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. ”

“While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship just didn’t work out in the end,” he continued. “Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone from whom I have learned more than she will ever understand. Someone to whom I am so grateful came into my life and someone to whom I will always wish the greatest blessings in life.”

The television personality ended his lengthy message by saying, “These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion it shows that the time they spent together was worth it.” Then he added, “Thank you Kelley.”

Peter and Kelley, who placed fifth in their season of the dating show, became an item in April 2020. He had previously been on a brief engagement with the winner. Hannah ann slussand had a relationship with the runner-up Madison prewett.

In May, Peter opened up about why he chose to date Kelley. “To be completely honest, I think the nature of the show definitely works and I’ve said it from day one. I still think it works, but I think specifically for the kind of relationship between, you know, Kelley and myself. It just wasn’t the type. more organic situation for us if it was really going to work, “he shared in an Instagram video posted on the Bachelor Nation fan account.