Alex Smith expected to start for WFT in Week 17

The Washington Football Team is expected to have its quarterback ready to go for its must-win game against Philadelphia on Sunday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Alex Smith is feeling better and is expected to start for Washington in Week 17. Smith has been battling a calf injury, but it felt good enough after practice this week for him to feel confident about going. Smith will be checked out Sunday morning prior to the game to make sure, but it sounds like a setback would be required at this point to keep him from playing.

All week, signs have pointed to Smith starting, but seeing it move toward reality is still a big deal for Washington. WFT struggled mightily without him in Week 16, and it has a much better chance of winning the NFC East with him under center.

The 36-year-old has gone 4-1 as a starter this season, but he has thrown six interceptions to just four touchdowns.