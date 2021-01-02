Al Qaeda-linked group says it was behind killing of French soldiers in Mali By

Matilda Coleman
PARIS () – Al Qaeda’s North Africa wing has said it was responsible for the killing of three French soldiers in Mali, jihadist monitoring organisation SITE Intel (NASDAQ:) reported on Saturday.

The soldiers, who were taking part in France’s Barkhane military operations in Mali against Islamic fighters, were killed on Monday when an improvised explosive device hit their armoured vehicle, the French Presidency said in a statement.

SITE Intel said on Twitter that Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), which has repeatedly attacked soldiers and civilians in Mali and neighbouring Burkina Faso, had said it was responsible for the attack.

France’s military command was not immediately available for comment.

