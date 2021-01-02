After Nearly Divorcing, Ne-Yo Re-Proposes To His Wife, Crystal Smith

Ne-Yo is entering 2021 with a refocus on his marriage. After a four-month separation, he and his wife Crystal Smith took divorce off the table. Their relationship made headlines, with Smith admitting she was blindsided by the divorce announcement.

During a New Year’s Eve celebration, Ne-Yo popped the question again. The couple intends to renew their vows in an upcoming ceremony.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith split and reconcile within four months

In February 2020, Ne-Yo announced that he and Smith were heading for divorce. The Jasmine Brand exclusively reported that Smith was the one who ended things. Ne-Yo addressed the split in a song titled “Pinky Ring.” In the song, he makes light of turning his wedding band into a pinky ring.

Ne-Yo told Private Talk podcast that the decision to split was due to the two needing to work on their individual issues separately. “She’s got demons just like everybody else, just like me,” he said. “We realize that our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons it just makes things difficult.”

Smith later revealed on the OWN docuseries Behind Every Man that she discovered Ne-Yo filed for divorce online. She even said he came home and asked her what she was cooking for dinner as if nothing had happened.

The coronavirus quarantine was apparently a blessing to the couple. They revealed that spending family time together is what triggered their reconciliation. Ne-Yo also admitted that he regrets the way he handled the split, saying the decision to file for divorce was a rash one.

Together, the couple have two sons. They also co-parent with Ne-Yo’s ex, Monyetta Shaw, in raising Ne-Yo’s other two children.

Ne-Yo re-proses to Crystal Smith

The “Sexy Love” singer says reconciling with Smith has given him a fresh perspective – so much so that he’s ready to walk down the aisle again.

He shared a video on Instagram of him getting down on one knee to ask Smith for her hand in marriage…again. The proposal took place on New Year’s Eve.

“I love you,” he said. “We have decided that this is our forever. With that being said I need you to know that there is no where on the face of the planet that I would rather be. There is no one on the face of the planet that I would rather be with.”

This comes after Ne-Yo admitted earlier this year that Smith gave him her engagement ring back amid their brief split. While speaking with rapper Joe Budden on his web series, Budden revealed to Ne-Yo that he had to get a judge involved when he wanted his ring back from his ex.

But Ne-Yo says he experienced the opposite with Smith, telling Budden, “She’s never been petty like that. She’s never been money petty like that. That’s not her.”

It’s unclear when the couple will walk down the aisle again but they are approaching their five-year wedding anniversary, which would mark the perfect milestone for renewing their vows.