After Losing Their Fortune, Juan and Robyn Dixon Are Building Their Dream Home

Robyn Dixon has a lot to be happy about. In addition to planning her second wedding to her longtime love Juan Dixon, the RHOP star is in the process of building her dream home. This comes just a few years after Robyn lost the couple’s fortune.

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon | Paul Morigi/Bravo

How Juan and Robyn Dixon lost their fortune

Juan and Robyn were living the good life off of Juan’s NBA fortune but it all came crumbling down in 2012. According to Robyn, she trusted a close friend of the couple’s, fellow basketball player Earl Badu, to invest their money. Instead of investing the money, Badu reportedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Dixons. Badu later jumped to his death in a suicide.

Robyn filed for bankruptcy, claiming that she was $217,000 of debt and earning just about $2,000 monthly, per Radar Online. Among her debts included $1489,813 to a mortgage company, $28,372 in car payments, $16,577 to American Express, $10,871 to Discover, and about $3,000 to Bloomingdale’s.

A bankruptcy dismissal came in 2014. Still, she was forced to enroll in credit counseling, as well as pay the IRS $16,183 in back taxes. Unfortunately, the Dixons also lost their Maryland mansion and divorced in the process.

Robyn has expressed much guilt regarding the loss of their fortune on RHOP, explaining that she was the one who chose to invest the money. She told Bravo TV in 2016:

“The pain and hurt that I felt in 2012 was beyond any other hurt that I have ever felt. And although the loss of money really created huge problems for us, it was the evil lies and deception that hurt the most. On top of the devastation from the loss of money and the loss of a friendship (he was even a groomsman in our wedding), I experienced the shock of my life when that same friend took his own life in order to avoid the consequences of his actions. This truly was the most difficult time of my life.” Robyn Dixon, Bravotv.com

Juan and Robyn rebuilt their finances and are now building their dream home

Robyn and Juan spent the next few years working hard to rebuild their finances. Though split up at the time, the couple began living together to save money. They downsized and lived off of a budget.

Juan transitioned into coaching college basketball, eventually getting a head coaching position at Coppin State University. Robyn began appearing on RHOP in 2013 and used the money earned from the show to start various business ventures, including buying and flipping homes. She also has a hat line now available for purchase online.

The Dixon’s also reconciled and got re-engaged in December 2019. Robyn revealed during the season 5 reunion that the couple are now building their dream home.

“We actually are building a house. We just got the permits so they’re gonna break ground very soon,” she said on part three of the reunion. “And then hopefully we’ll be done by May.”

Despite their progress, Robyn did run into a snag when the IRS hit her with a $90,000 bill. Juan made it clear that Robyn would be responsible for paying it. She now says the debt is behind her.

Her future on the show however is unclear. Rumors are surfacing that she has not been asked to return for season 6. Hopefully, she’s invested her money well to extend beyond her time on the show.