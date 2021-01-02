A little loose … but Nortje must be urged to remain rapid!

Anrich Nortje leans toward expensive in run-concession terms in his early Tests, but many great quickies have been the same.

Highveld grounds are difficult places for outright thunderbolts to keep run rates thoroughly in check.

SA strike legends like Dale Steyn, Makhaya Ntini and Allan Donald were also “leaky” at first and gradually improved.

Should

Anrich Nortje be encouraged to rein in his run leakage a little?

Already

renowned as a thinking bowler, the Proteas thunderbolt – undoubtedly the speediest

element to their seam arsenal in the Centurion Test against Sri Lanka – will be

aware that he “travelled” a bit despite the innings victory.

On the

whole, he didn’t exactly blow the house down on a personal statistical basis at

SuperSport Park, with respective innings analyses of 22-3-88-1 and 10.1-1-47-2.

After seven

Tests, eye-catching excellence on a numbers basis remains elusive, too: 22

scalps at 36.45 (hardly helped by debuting on unforgiving Indian “flatties”) and

an economy rate that is undesirably close to four runs an over at 3.88.

Yet in that

respect, he is really no different to scores of outright shock bowlers, both in

a South African and more global context, many of whom have gone on to muscle themselves

into the Test hall of fame.

The very

nature of the intimidatory trade means a greater likelihood that bowlers in

this category – especially in their earliest exposure at the highest level –

will prove expensive in the run-concession column from to .

Don’t the

sages always remind that the swifter you are, the greater the likelihood that

the nicks, or even the slightly mistimed drives and pulls, will fly to (or sail

right over) the ropes?

While highveld

pitches – there’s another one in prospect as the second and final contest against

the ‘Lankans is staged at the Wanderers from Sunday – are renowned for the

carry and bounce they provide to speedsters, the thin air and often fast

outfields also mean that risk can bring good reward for attack-minded batsmen.

The first

I ever did a lengthy interview with a then-raw but already rapidly

emerging Dale Steyn, he made a point of taking me out onto the pitch table at

SuperSport Park (his home venue at the with the Titans).

He made me

lie down to appreciate how profoundly, for the most part, the outfield “drops

down” from the middle, making it extremely hard for fielders to haul in the

ball when it is rocketing toward the boundary, whether off a full-blooded or

mistimed stroke.

It was a key

reminder that it is no scandal in such landscapes for a paceman to pick up, for

example, “four for plenty” … without the player deserving much of a rocket for

giving up runs relatively easily along the way.

Nortje may

not have hugely wowed the wickets column in the first Test, or kept a significant

lid on the scoring rate, but he also went just past the edge of the blade or

glove on plentiful occasions, and his sheer speed and aggression – several of

the tourists’ batsmen got out of line and adopted a high-risk approach against

him – almost certainly helped seam colleagues at the other end to pick up

scalps in more conventional ways.

In some respects

it was a reminder of the Transvaal “Mean Machine” days on the highveld when

burly, revered Barbadian Sylvester Clarke (on rare occasions when he wasn’t

striking repeatedly himself) would do much of the softening-up and then allow

the likes of Neal Radford and Hugh Page to prosper noticeably in dismissals

terms.

There are

currently few reasons to suggest that Nortje getting a better lid of things

from a concession perspective won’t occur naturally, the more Test cricket he

plays.

Great,

modern-era South African “bruisers” like Allan Donald (eventually 330 Test

wickets at 22.25, economy 2.83), Makhaya Ntini (390 at 28.82, economy 3.23) and

Steyn (439 at 22.95, economy 3.) also tended to be a touch expensive in

earliest Test outings.

Just by way

of example, Ntini went for 57 runs off 10 overs in his first bowling innings at

Test level, as a callow 20-year-old against Sri Lanka at Newlands, while Steyn,

on Port Elizabeth debut against England and then again two matches later in

Johannesburg, leaked runs at an average of around four and a half to the over

in each tussle.

Donald was

an unusual case as he had made his first-class debut in the thick of South

Africa’s isolation (1985/86), and in his initial Currie Cup days was seriously

quick while a little “all over the place”.

By the

he made his own Test debut at Bridgetown in 1992, he already had the benefit of

several years of tough provincial-level cricket beneath his belt – plus several

educative seasons abroad with Warwickshire where he was such a lethal predator.

I wouldn’t

be too consciously imploring Nortje, the Proteas’ often 150km/h-plus guy, to

throttle down on pace at the Bullring over the next few days in the interests

of tightening up on run sacrifice.

More of the

same from him will do just fine, don’t you think?

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing