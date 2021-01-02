4 Ways Sabrina Could Have Come Back

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans are well aware that season 4 marked the end on Netflix.

When the cancellation was announced in July, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed part 4 would have to serve as the unofficial series finale for the Spellman witch, her coven, and friends.

While it’s true that one can follow Sabrina’s adventures through Aguirre-Sacasa’s comic book series, the story arc seen in this current season left plenty for the imagination in terms of how to wiggle the main character out of her last curtain call — just in case. If the show were to continue, here are some ideas of who would have to pitch in.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Part 4]

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ episode 415 with Kiernan Shipka | Diyah Pera/Netflix

Sabrina Spellman and Sabrina Morningstar are dead

Kiernan Shipka warned that fans would be excited and upset over the final season of CAOS, and she was right. Both Sabrinas met their demise in a world where witches never really die. Greendale’s Sabrina Spellman and Hell’s Sabrina Morningstar gave their lives to reset the chaos caused by the eldritch entities and their own twinning time warp paradox.

Yes, the girls are buried in plots on the Spellman’s property, but did this really feel final for the two Sabrinas? And did it feel final for the brokenhearted Nick Scratch who followed his girlfriend to the afterlife? Nope.

RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Could ‘Use a Witch’ Says ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Star Kiernan Shipka

Who is Trinket Man?

Always around just when someone needed him, the Trinket Man possessed an interesting cache of magical artifacts. It wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that he may have an item that could resurrect Sabrina 1 and 2, or travel to the “Sweet Hereafter,” or even reboot time.

Who is he though? God? Mortal? Celestial? A version of H.P. Lovecraft? We’ll never find out, but something tells us he would’ve shown up again and offered a solution if season 5 happened.

Baron Samedi

Toward the end of season 4, the witch Marie revealed herself to be a form of Baron Samedi, the Haitian loa. Traditionally, this top hat-wearing deity oversees death, resurrection, and healing. Perhaps if CAOS continued, Auntie Zelda would have found a way to forgive the old god and asked for a favor to revive her dead niece.

As Marie, Baron Samedi was invested in the witches’ success and willing to work closely with Ros, Prudence, and the rest of the coven. There’s an established bond that could’ve made it easy for a boon to be granted.

Cain Pit

Some fans have mentioned the Cain Pit as a possible way to bring Sabrina back, but that method is questionable given the witches’ relationship with Hell and the Dark Lord.

They severed ties and turned to Hekate, but who knows what Lilith would have been able to work out on behalf of one or both Sabrinas if the girls were buried in the family’s Cain plot?

Hekate/Hecate

The coven’s reigning goddess is explained as ruling over witchcraft, crossroads, birth/fertility, and the moon, but what about death? She too is connected to death, darkness, rebirth, and resurrection, and is older than the Olympian gods.

In the last episode of CAOS, Zelda made a comment to Hekate’s statue asking why she didn’t save Sabrina from death. Perhaps season 5 would have answered that question and kicked off the long, magical process of bringing Sabrina back from the other side.

Those closing scenes in the finale probably made many fans cry, but a part of the fandom should know that if the series went on, Greendale would eventually welcome back its teenage witch to the land of the living.