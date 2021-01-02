Home Entertainment 18 Iconic Mindy Kaling Moments

18 Iconic Mindy Kaling Moments

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
19

I just think she’s the best.

You know actor, author, and all around icon Mindy Kaling.

You may know her as Kelly Kapoor from The Office

Dr. Mindy Lahiri from The Mindy Project...

Or, my personal favorite role of hers, Disgust from Inside Out.

Basically, every role Mindy plays is iconic, and she’s pretty spectacular in real life, too. Her books of personal essays as well as her adorable Instagram captions have been a huge source of joy in my life.

Here are 18 times Mindy Kaling made me wish she was my best friend.

1.

When she spent over a decade defending her stance on shampoo bottle sizes.

Shampoo foams up so you need so much less of it. Conditioner should come in bottles three times the size. Or they should be normal size and shampoo should be micro! https://t.co/bHVOuHsodc


@mindykaling / @anneheps / Via Twitter: @mindykaling

2.

When she demonstrated the proper way to watch a horror movie.

3.

When she turned herself into a Facebook meme.

4.

When she called out a pressing issue in the world of pie.

There’s a pie trend lately of completely NOT SWEET pies, sweetened by “the natural sugar in the berries” or some BS, it’s very upsetting

There’s a pie trend lately of completely NOT SWEET pies, sweetened by “the natural sugar in the berries” or some BS, it’s very upsetting


@mindykaling / Via Twitter: @mindykaling

The Venn diagram of “naturally sweetened” pies and pies that aren’t sweet enough is a circle.

5.

When she crafted a very detailed sign wishing her daughter a happy birthday from the most important people in her life —her family, Peppa Pig, Daniel Tiger, Elmo, and Umi Zoomi.

6.

When she shared her own version of the Elf On A Shelf meme featuring Jin from BTS.

7.

When she returned to Conan 14 years after interning for the show and admitted to being terrible at the job.


TBS / Via youtube.com

Mindy was in college when she interned for her “comedy hero.”

8.

When she reminded us what really matters in life — chocolate.

9.

When she shared an actually achievable celebrity recipe.

10.

When she made the decision to not talk about her children’s father in order to protect their privacy.


John Shearer / Getty Images

Mindy immediately shut down a New York Times reporter who questioned her decision to not publicaly discuss the father of her children.

11.

When she dressed up for the true start of the holiday season — National Talk Like A Pirate Day.

12.

When she recreated Jared Leto’s iconic 2019 Met Gala look at home.

Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve. Your turn, post your look with #MetGalaChallenge by 5/3 and @voguemagazine will choose select looks to feature on social.

Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve. Your turn, post your look with #MetGalaChallenge by 5/3 and @voguemagazine will choose select looks to feature on social.


@mindykaling / Via Twitter: @mindykaling

95% of scientists can’t tell the difference.

13.

When she made a compelling argument for why she and Jimmy Fallon should’ve been invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

14.

When she shared basically any #OOTD.

15.

When she made her own music video for Justin Bieber’s “Yummy.”

16.

When she gave us the gift of Never Have I Ever, the coming-of-age show she created for Netflix.


Netflix / Via giphy.com

I’m gonna need Netflix to greenlight about 20 more seasons as well as any other shows Mindy wants to create.

17.

When she called herself “the antithesis of punk.”


Popsugar / Via youtube.com

At the punk-themed 2013 Met Gala, Mindy told a reporter that she couldn’t stop smiling because she felt like she’d broken into the Met museum.

18.

And finally, when she took pride in being the relatable queen that she is.


Joe Scarnici / WireImage / Via Getty

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Mindy joked that the main drawback of her relatable image was when people asked for selfies after she got into a car accident.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©