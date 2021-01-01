Young Thug: I Have Lil Wayne’s Name Tattooed On My Arm!!

Young Thug and his strange relationship with Lil Wayne continues — and during his interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, the rapper revealed that he has Lil Wayne’s name tattoed on his arm.

“I got that n*gga name tattooed. This n* gga’s name tattooed, it’s gang. He knew [I was a fan], for sure. I’m honest. I’m just a real person. I don’t know how to be in a room and be fake,” he said.

Thugger made headlines earlier on in the week when he revealed that Wayne was less than friendly during their first couple of encounters.

“The first day he didn’t dap me up. Tried me. Now my feet hurt and I’m a real stepper. Left the pimpin’ hanging. He prolly had them chrome hearts on. One time I dapped him up,” and Thugger says Weezy game him a limp dap back.

“I’m like, ‘Hey listen bruh, I’m never touching your hand again. Just off of that. I’m a player, I’m a real player and I don’t give no f*ck. Nothing about me is a groupie, no nothing! You inspired me.”