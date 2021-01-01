‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) is sprinting into the new year full of motivation and excitement. In an Instagram post today, Hope shared a photo of herself running against the sunrise.

She captioned the photo that she was removing unnecessary boundaries and expanding her depth in all areas of her life. She ended the post by wishing everyone a wonderful 2021. Take a look at her caption below and use the link to view the photo.

“This is how I feel about entering 2021. Motivated and excited about moving closer towards all my goals, enjoying the openness of possibilities, removing unnecessary boundaries and expanding my depth of field in all areas of my life, and feeling the freshness of learning new things and enjoying this life to the fullest. I wish everyone a wonderful 2021 🌟👏🏼 LOVE you guys!!!”

See the full post here.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) Is Sprinting Into 2021 Motivated & Excited

Fans commented on the post, saying, “Happy new year Courtney. You are such an inspiration. Love your posts”, “I love you!! Blessed to have another year with you ❤️”, “I wish you a wonderful 2021 too, and so do Chad and I hope that this corona virus will end soon 😊”, “Motivation at its best. You are a breath of fresh air.” and simply “Badass!”.

We’ll see Hope’s Sally Spectra after the New Year in Genoa City as Summer Newman (Hunter King) plans to go on the offensive and go to Los Angeles to dig up dirt on the newcommer. Will Summer find out about Sally’s fake illness story and how will she use it against her?

What do you think? What do you think Sally Spectra has planned for 2021? Let us know in the comments below.

‘Young and the Restless’ weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times. In the meantime, let us know what you think by leaving us a line with your thoughts in our comments section below.

And as always, come back to Daily Soap Dish for all the latest news on your favorite celebrities and reality television shows along with the latest spoilers from The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.