Woman ‘Wanted’ After Video Shows Her BEATING St Louis Cop! (Graphic)

A St. Louis police officer ireceied the beating of her life, and is not recovering from a concussion after she was beaten with her own baton, has learned.

And the officer was allegedly attacked because she told a female customer to wear a face mask.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – WARNING VERY DISTURBING

Police are still searching for the woman who the say beat the sheriff’s deputy at a Shell gas station in downtown St. Louis on Christmas Day.

According to police, the altercation took place after the woman walked into the gas station with face mask in hand.

The 59-year-old female deputy who was moonlighting as security asked the customer to put her mask on. Police say the woman – who is described as Black – became belligerent, fought with the deputy then beat the law enforcement officer about the head with her own baton.

Bystanders rushed over to help the wounded officer, tried to detain the woman in her car – but she managed to drive off.

Sheriff Vernon Betts said the deputy “performed admirably while injured and under duress. This incident points to the dangers law enforcement officers face every day.”

