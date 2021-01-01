Why Taylor Lautner didn’t return as Sharkboy

In an interview with Decider, director Robert Rodriguez was asked whether he made an attempt to bring back Taylor Lautner to the role that made him famous prior to Twilight. He explains, “I mean, it was never meant as a sequel to that movie. This was always an original film for Netflix. So I asked Taylor Dooley if she could be a lead. It wasn’t about them, so there wasn’t a lot of dialogue. There’s a little bit with her and her connection with the daughter, and she was up for coming back, coloring her hair. But I did call Taylor [Lautner] to let him know, ‘There’s no dialogue. It’s not about the parents. It’s not really a sequel — you’d have your face covered the whole time.'”

Rodriguez goes on to compare Sharkboy as being this movie’s Batman, in that he’s more of a stoic figure who’s a silent presence amongst the rest of the bombastic heroes. While passing references are made to Sharkboy’s wonderful song from the original movie, he never actually sings, or even talks, in this adventure. Rodriguez didn’t want Lautner to be confined to such a minimal role, stating, “He became such a big star after Twilight that he would have an expectation. Could you imagine if he was in it, and then they see it and they’re like, ‘Wait! His face is covered the whole time! Hey, he didn’t have any dialogue!’ It’d certainly look like a demerit against him, and I wouldn’t want that.”

Anyone hoping to watch Lautner take a bite out of supervillains in the future shouldn’t give up hope yet. Rodriguez doesn’t rule out returning to this world in the future, suggesting, “Maybe if this is really successful and there’s a bigger play later, it’d be more worth his time. But the way it was, it was not a big role at all. As you can see.”

We Can Be Heroes is currently killing it on Netflix, immediately breaking into the streaming service’s Top 10. If enough people tune in, perhaps Lautner can make a return in a proper Sharkboy and Lavagirl sequel down the line.