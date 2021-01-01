Why fans are still puzzled about WW84’s wishes

When Barbara gets ahold of the Dreamstone, she wishes to be just like Diana; at the time, she doesn’t realize she inadvertently wished to become like Wonder Woman. Over time, Barbara discovers she has super-strength and agility, and she ends up going toe-to-toe with Diana because she doesn’t want to lose these newfound abilities. Max ends up giving her more powers, turning her into the villainous Cheetah.

During their last fight, Wonder Woman ends up emerging victorious by connecting an electrical line to the water the two are in. The fact that Cheetah was electrocuted but Diana wasn’t has confused some fans, but Redditor u/MandolinMagi offered a suitable explanation: “She’s Zeus’s daughter, electricity doesn’t hurt her.” However, that still doesn’t explain everything. As u/Alright_Hamilton pointed out, “Since Cheetah wished to be just like [Diana], shouldn’t she also be unaffected? Unless her second wish undid her first?”

Barbara having her second wish — to become an apex predator — cancel out the first would make sense to an extent. Since no one else in the movie gets a second wish, there’s nothing else to really compare it to. It’s possible Wonder Woman 3 could shine a light on some of these murkier details by diving more into the lore of these artifacts made by the gods, but for now, plenty of fans are still left bewildered.