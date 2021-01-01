Whether or not you return to the office, working from home is here to stay for many. Here’s how to do it right

Article content continued

Zoho can also do quite a bit of heavy lifting for both remote employees and IT teams, since all communication between employees’ computer/mobile and Zoho apps happens over the HTTPS protocol. IT teams can set policies around two-factor authentication and curb security exposure due to compromised passwords.

Employers have to recognize that employees may be experts at their assigned tasks, but they aren’t generally I.T. professionals so there are bound to be hiccups and issues. “It is extremely important that employers and employees come to an agreement from the beginning that provides greater flexibility in order to achieve a better work-life balance, while establishing clear metrics where the employee is measured by the outcome produced, rather than hours worked,” says Ed Rodriguez, general manager and vice-president of sales at software company Citrix Canada.

Such agreements are especially important when employees are probably doing personal tasks as well during working hours. Employers could take some of the strain off by setting up the right IT systems and protocols, particularly when it comes to security, given all the remote handling of potentially sensitive data.

Trust no one is one approach, Rodriguez says, which is the basis for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops. They give tech admins the ability to protect remote workspaces from malware with security features such as anti-screen capture/grabbing and anti-keylogging protection. “At home, employees might be tempted to access work files on their personal computers, phones and unsecured networks, which provide attackers an opportunity to steal user credentials through devices that may not have the same security protections as corporate devices,” he says.

Employers can use Citrix Workspace to set up reminders that tell employees to take a break, or send a note of encouragement or praise. The Workspace platform can also integrate with hundreds of the most widely used employee-focused applications, making the home office seem more like the regular office, at least digitally. FPM