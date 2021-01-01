What’s New on Netflix in January 2021: Cobra Kai Season 3, Sex and the City, and More

Everyone is excited about leaving 2020 behind and moving into 2021, and streaming services are no exception. Netflix is kicking off the new year in strong form with titles like Cobra Kai Season 3 and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2, new on Netflix in January 2021. Netflix will also add popular titles like 17 Again, both Sex and the City movies, and Catch Me If You Can. It’s safe to say there’s plenty to watch, whether you’re looking to marathon a new show or check out a movie you haven’t seen in a while.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2021:
Jan. 1
Cobra Kai: Season 3
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2
Headspace Guide to Meditation
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
Monarca: Season 2
What Happened to Mr. Cha?
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak
Bonnie and Clyde
Can’t Hardly Wait
Catch Me If You Can
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cool Hand Luke
The Creative Brain
The Departed
Enter the Dragon
Gimme Shelter
Good Hair
Goodfellas
Gothika
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild
Julie & Julia
Mud
Mystic Pizza
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Sex and the City
Sex and the City 2
Sherlock Holmes
Striptease
Superbad
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Jan. 2
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
Jan. 5
Gabby’s Dollhouse
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
History of Swear Words: Season 1
LA’s Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3
Jan. 6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina
Surviving Death
Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Jan. 7
Pieces of a Woman
Jan. 8
Charming
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5
Lupin
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
Pretend It’s a City
Stuck Apart (Azizler)
Jan. 10
Spring Breakers
Jan. 11
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
The Intouchables
Jan. 12
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
Jan. 13
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Jan. 15
Bling Empire
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4
Disenchantment: Part 3
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire (Netflix Film)
Penguins of Madagascar
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure
Jan. 16
A Monster Calls
Radium Girls
Jan. 18
Homefront
Jan. 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4
Jan. 20
Daughter from Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)
Sightless
Spycraft
Jan. 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4
Jan. 22
Blown Away: Season 2
Busted!: Season 3
Fate: The Winx Saga
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)
The White Tiger
Jan. 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Netflix Original)
Jan. 26
Go Dog Go (Netflix Family)
Jan. 27
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom (Netflix Film)
Jan. 29
Below Zero (Bajocero) (Netflix Film)
The Dig (Netflix Film)
Finding ‘Ohana (Netflix Film)
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix Documentary)
Jan. 31
Fatima