What’s Coming to HBO Max January 2021 That’s Must-Watch Content

Wonder Woman 1984 will stream until January 24 on HBO Max, making the platform a destination going into the new year. In addition seeing to the famed DC superhero on the small screen, viewers can take in a variety of new releases in January including all seasons of Gossip Girl, Kill Bill 1 and 2, Selena + Chef, and a Euphoria special.

But a slew of fresh HBO Max content is coming down the pipeline for 2021 that will keep fans entertained through the end of the month. Be sure to check out Denzel Washington’s new feature film, a horror series with gore and monsters, and a heist story that takes place in lockdown.

Denzel Washington as Joe ‘Deke Deacon and Jared Leto as Albert Sparma in ‘THE LITTLE THINGS’ | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Inc.

‘The Little Things’

As fans sit and wait for Washington’s return as the Equalizer in the next sequel, they can check him out in The Little Things along with Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

One of the latest Warner Bros. creations to hit the platform, the movie pairs a sheriff with a Los Angeles County cop to find a serial killer. But the sheriff’s past may jeopardize the search. Watch it on Jan. 29.

RELATED: Jared Leto Ate Microwaved Cartons of Ice Cream With Soy Sauce For 1 Role

‘Euphoria’ Special Episode Part 2

Titled “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” this special airing is the second part to the Rue-centric Euphoria episode that dropped in December. Follow Jules during her Christmas holiday as she reflects on where she’s been and where she’s headed. Part 2 will be released on Jan. 24.

‘Tiger’

Interested in Tiger Woods’ story? The two-part Tiger documentary will cover the golfer’s journey from childhood to sports superstardom, and it won’t shy away from controversy. His infamous DUI arrest and extramarital affairs will be covered in the show which premieres on Jan. 10.

‘Locked Down’

Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor star in this pandemic-themed HBO Max original about a couple on the outs who get the bright idea to pull a jewelry heist in London. According to the logline from WarnerMedia, things get stressful:

Just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.

The dramedy is arriving in January, but the exact date is to be announced.

‘30 Coins’

If you love horror, watch the series premiere of 30 Coins on Jan. 4. An embattled priest and a veterinarian join forces to battle demons and other paranormal foes in this dark, bloody fantasy series.

Based on lore surrounding Judas’ payment of 30 coins, the Spanish-language drama comes from renowned filmmaker Álex de la Iglesia. The show has been receiving rave reviews for weeks.

HBO Max is also bringing more Tarantino classics (Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs are coming), animated favorites, new seasons of original series, and a load of Batman content into January 2021.