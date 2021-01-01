What Do You Want to See From Apple in 2021?

In our What to Expect article that we shared yesterday, we covered everything that we think we’ll see from Apple in 2021 based on current product rumors and historical release data.

New, more powerful Apple silicon Macs with redesigns, iPhone 13 models with upgraded cameras, new Apple Watch models, and updated AirPods are in the works, plus we’re expecting to finally get the AirTags and a new Apple TV.

We know what we think we’ll see in 2021, but we want to hear from the community. What are you hoping to see Apple release this year?

Are there new features you want to see in iOS 15 or macOS 12? Apple Smart Glasses? Updated iPhone features?

Let us know what you want to see in the comments, and take a look at our What to Expect article for a look at the current rumors. We’ll learn more about Apple’s 2021 product plans during the first months of the year, and as always, we’ll have in-depth rumor coverage here at .com.

Our forums are also an excellent resource for discussing upcoming products and rumors, and with the most exciting Mac refreshes we’ve seen in years on the horizon, our forums are the place to be for discussions on what’s next.

Thank you to all of our readers and our forum members for continuing to make the number one site for Apple news, rumors, and advice on the web. We’ve been around for more than 20 years now, and that’s all thanks to you. We look forward to another year of rumors in 2021 and all of the years to come. Happy New Year!