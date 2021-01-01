What channel is Alabama vs. Notre Dame on today? Time, TV schedule for College Football Playoff semifinal

The first College Football Playoff semifinal of the 2020 season will take place between two of the sport’s most storied programs, in its most treasured bowl game. Sort of.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Notre Dame are scheduled to face off in the Rose Bowl, but “The Granddaddy of them All” won’t take place in the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. The state of California has enacted strict attendance policies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and not even the Rose Bowl was exempt. So, in order to keep teams from traveling across the country to play a game no one can watch, the game has been moved to AT,amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Apart from the change in venue, there are some interesting storylines to watch. The Fighting Irish hold a commanding 5-2 lead in this series, starting with wins in each of the first four meetings between these teams. The last time Alabama and Notre Dame met, however, was in the 2013 BCS championship game: a 42-14 beating of Brian Kelly’s Irish by Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide team.

Since that game, Alabama has gone 7-4 in the postseason, winning four CFP semifinals and two national titles. The Irish are 4-2 in the postseason in that same span, but 0-2 in New Year’s Day 6 bowls (including 0-1 in the Playoff).

On paper, Notre Dame may have a tough time slowing down the Tide’s three-headed offensive monster of quarterback Mac Jones, receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris to do so; all three finished in the top five of the Heisman voting, with Jones and Smith earning finalist statuses. To that end, look for Ian Book and Kyren Williams to attack an Alabama defense that may have been exposed a little in the SEC championship game vs. Florida.

Here is everything you need to watch the 2021 Rose Bowl game between Alabama and Notre Dame, including the start time and TV channel for the College Football Playoff semifinal.

What channel is Alabama vs. Notre Dame on today?

  • TV channel (national): ESPN
  • Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

Alabama vs. Notre Dame will air live on ESPN. Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge will call the game from the booth as broadcaster and analyst, respectively. Todd McShay and Allison Williams will serve as the sideline reporters.

Alabama vs. Notre Dame start time

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 1
  • Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

Friday’s game will begin at 4 p.m. ET. It is one of four games that will take place on the ABC family of networks that day, including the second on ESPN..

Alabama football schedule 2020

WeekDateGame
4Sept. 26Alabama 38, Missouri 19
5Oct. 3Alabama 52, Texas A,amp;M 24
6Oct. 10Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48
7Oct. 17Alabama 41, Georgia 24
8Oct. 24Alabama 48, Tennessee 17
9Oct. 31Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0
12Nov. 21Alabama 63, Kentucky 3
13Nov. 28Alabama 42, Auburn 13
14Dec. 5Alabama 55, LSU 17
15Dec. 12Alabama 52, Arkansas 3
16Dec. 19Alabama 52, Florida 46 (SEC championship)

Notre Dame football schedule 2020

WeekDateGame
1Sept. 12Notre Dame 27, Duke 13
2Sept. 19Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0
3Oct. 10Notre Dame 42, Florida St. 26
4Oct. 17Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7
5Oct. 24Notre Dame 45, Pittsburgh 3
6Oct. 31Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13
7Nov. 7Notre Dame 47, Clemson 40 (2OT)
8Nov. 14Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31
9Nov. 27Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21
16Dec. 19Clemson 34, Notre Dame 10 (ACC championship)

College Football Playoff schedule

Here’s the full schedule for the College Football Playoff semifinal and championship games, plus final scores and how to watch every game live.

Friday, Jan. 1

BowlMatchupTimeTV channel
Rose Bowl (AT,amp;T Stadium)No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame4 p.m. ETESPN, fuboTV
Sugar BowlNo. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State8 p.m. ETESPN, fuboTV

Monday, Jan. 11

BowlMatchupTimeTV channel
CFP championship game (Hard Rock Stadium)TBD vs. TBD8 p.m. ETESPN, fuboTV

