Usman Khawaja’s advice to Australian young stars, Sydney Thunder, BBL news

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has offered a telling insight into his late-career mindset and revealed his biggest piece of advice for young players coming through.

While he may be currently out of the national set-up, Khawaja explained why he was enjoying his cricket more than ever at this stage of his career.

“It’s more about enjoying the journey,” he told Fox Cricket.

“It’s so hard when you’re young because, I think, at the same time you kind of earn the right to enjoy the journey if you put in the hard work and time in the nets and a lot of effort… and most importantly you have fun.

Usman Khawaja has formed a lethal opening partnership with Alex Hales for the Sydney Thunder in the BBL (Getty)

“In the second half of your career you start enjoying it more because you know what to expect, you’ve sort of been through the experience.”

“I’m not going to lie cricket is a very hard game whether it is now or when I was young. It has never been an easy game.

Khawaja’s name has briefly been mentioned as Australia searches for a consistent opening pair at the Test level, but he says he has gotten used to blocking out the “whte noise”.

“I say that to a lot of the youngsters and new guys coming in, I try to instil that to gain that skill at a young age because the earlier you can develop that the easier it gets for you later on because it is very hard to block out that white noise,” he said.

Khawaja has not featured in a Test for Australia since the 2019 Ashes, but is enjoying his cricket more than ever (AAP)

“Particularly at the top level it is the hardest thing to do.

“Honestly I probably wasn’t very good at it when I was younger. I read a lot of the press and let it affect me a lot. I stay in the moment now and try to be as mindful of where I am. Right now it is all about the BBL.

“I’ve learned from it in the past and said it before, some things you can’t control. I just control when I’m out there, what I can do for the team and I’ve learned that over a long time.”

