UK’s Alok Sharma offers to resign as business minister to lead climate summit-The Times By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Britain’s Business Secretary Alok Sharma speaks during a virtual news conference on COVID-19 at 10 Downing Street, in London

() – UK Business Minister Alok Sharma offered to resign from his ministerial position in order to take on a full-time role preparing for the country’s chairmanship of United Nations COP26 climate change summit, The Times https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/let-me-quit-the-government-to-lead-climate-talks-says-alok-sharma-z7hvnqgqd reported on Saturday.

Alok Sharma, who is also president of this year’s climate summit, has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he would rather give up his position as business minister than step down from his role in climate change envoy, the newspaper reported.

In December, Johnson’s office denied a report that he wanted his predecessor David Cameron to take over from Sharma as president of next year’s UN COP26 climate change summit.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR