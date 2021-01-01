[Thread] As a promised replacement for Flash, HTML5/JS is still in the stone age as a newbie-friendly animation/graphics-first authoring toolset (@larsiusprime)

@larsiusprime:
[Thread] As a promised replacement for Flash, HTML5/JS is still in the stone age as a newbie-friendly animation/graphics-first authoring toolset — To this day, I am super mad at all the people who put for the codswallop that HTML5 was this perfect replacement for Flash. It’s been 10 years since “Thoughts on Flash,rdquo; was published and HTML5 STILL doesn’t (in actual practice) replicate what mattered about Flash.
