The Suicide Squad release date, cast and plot

Now approaching five years since 2016’s Suicide Squad premiered in theaters, the wait for the second installment in the franchise has gone on longer than most. Thankfully, die-hard fans don’t have to test their patience much further because, as of this writing, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will arrive for consumers everywhere to enjoy in only seven short months on August 6, 2021.

Warner Bros. currently has it scheduled to premiere theatrically as well as on the HBO Max streaming service for one month, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With only a small handful of cinemas up and running, albeit at severely limited capacity, the major studio had little choice but to adopt this hybrid release model for the majority of their 2021 projects. Sitting on the likes of The Matrix 4 and Dune for the foreseeable future wasn’t a viable business move, so they elected to get these features out to the public in any way they could.

Even though some in the industry, like director Christopher Nolan, have voiced their contempt for this approach, they have yet to shake WarnerMedia’s stance. Therefore, everyone will have the option to enjoy The Suicide Squad either from their own couch, or safely at their local megaplex.