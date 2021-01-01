The Philippines Bars Travelers From U.S. After a Third State Detects U.K. Variant

Many countries have already restricted travel from the United States because of its staggering number of infections, the most in the world. And many countries around the world have restricted travel from Britain since the new variant was discovered there. Some are also imposing restrictions on travelers, including U.S. citizens, who in recent weeks visited Britain or other countries where the variant has been detected.

That list of countries that have identified infections involving B.1.1.7. has been growing rapidly, and now includes — besides the United States and Britain — Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates.

On Tuesday, the Philippines said that it would restrict entry for people who have traveled to 18 countries and Hong Kong, after earlier temporarily suspending the entry of visitors coming from Britain.

Harry Roque, a spokesman for the Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte, said in a statement that any travelers who have been to the United States within 14 days of arriving in the Philippines would not be allowed to enter the country starting on Sunday and running through Jan. 15.

Citizens of the Philippines will be granted entry, but they will be required to isolate at home for 14 days, even if they have proof of a negative coronavirus test.