The ‘NFL receiving leaders’ quiz

The Buffalo Bills are headed back to the postseason, having won the AFC East for the first time since 1995. Josh Allen’s MVP-caliber play is a big reason for the team’s success, but it would be hard to imagine Allen and the Bills having this level of success in 2020 without Stefon Diggs. Acquired from the Vikings in the offseason, Diggs has been a revelation for the Bills, leading the entire league in receptions and receiving yards while also scoring eight touchdowns. Diggs and Allen have clearly developed quite the chemistry in their first year together, leaving the Buffalo faithful hopeful that the team will win its first Super Bowl in the not-too-distant future.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. If Diggs can hold on to his receiving yardage lead, he would be the first Buffalo Bills player to ever do so. So with that in mind, how many of the NFL single-season receiving leaders during the Super Bowl era can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!