The Breaking Bad scene Anna Gunn will never forget

According to Gunn, several factors complicated shooting, with lousy weather, a tight schedule, and gawking onlookers playing havoc with what was already a weighty dramatic scene.

“The part when Walter takes baby Holly and runs out to drive away, we filmed on location in a nearby residential neighborhood,” she said. “The weather there [New Mexico] is always crazy in the spring, and that day it was raining and then started snowing, so we had to hold and hold and hold to shoot the exteriors because of the snow. Then there was very specific timing to the scene, and specific places for me to stop, so I had to deal with this contrast of having to give in to the emotion of the scene but also to the technical aspects of what I had to do.”

Continuing to detail the ordeal, Gunn reminisced, “I remember the first time I came out of the house, it seemed like there were 100 people out there just as onlookers, which I didn’t expect. Plus, we were running late and coming up on lunch for the crew. I remember feeling like, ‘Oh God! This is a lot of pressure!’ After the first take, the director [Rian Johnson] came over and asked if I was OK. I told him I just felt a little blocked at that moment, and he told me not to worry about anything else going on and take as much time as I needed. So my second take just exploded. It became a day that will remain at the forefront of my mind as one of the richest moments I’ve ever had as an actor.”

Let it not be said that Anna Gunn never suffered for Breaking Bad‘s art, or that her work in “Ozymandias” alone wasn’t worthy of her 2014 Emmy win.