Textcraft app for iOS and Mac offers powerful text conversion tools for HTML stripping, Base64, alt case, emoji, much more

A new app has launched to help with quick text transformations on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Textcraft brings over 50 formats that you can quickly convert your text to which should be useful for everyone from developers to everyday users.
Textcraft‘s functionality spans everything being able to more quickly have fun with text to valuable utility for developers and more.
There’s basic text transformations like upper, lower, alternating case, reversed characters and words, upside down and more. There’s also the option to replace words with emoji or the opposite, remove all emoji.
Developers and power users will find HTML stripping, transforming to URL endcoded or decoded, Base64, SHA256 or 512 HEX handy.
Textcraft is available now from the App Store for $6.99 and works on iPhone, iPad, and Mac as a universal app.
More transformations are already in the works and here are the 50+ available at launch:
- Upper Case
- Lower Case
- Word Case
- Alternating Case
- Remove All Spaces
- Remove Multiple Spaces
- Add Spaces
- Reversed Characters
- Reversed Words
- Replace Spaces with Underscores
- Replace Underscores with Spaces
- Replace Spaces with Dashes
- Replace Dashes with Spaces
- Replace Underscores with Dashes
- Replace Dashes with Underscores
- Initials
- Initials with Dot Separation
- Initials with Dash Separation
- Initials with Underscore Separation
- ROT13
- Bold
- Italics
- Underline
- Strikethrough
- Slashthrough
- Upside Down
- Bubble
- Filled Bubble
- Square
- Filled Square
- Cursive
- Gothic
- Monospace
- Demonic
- Satanic
- Replace Spaces with Claps
- Replace Words with Emoji
- Remove Emoji
- Remove Punctuation
- Classified
- Hashtags
- Full Stops
- Remove Links
- Strip HTML
- URL Encoded
- URL Decoded”
- Base64 Encoded
- Base64 Decoded
- Replace Spaces with Pluses
- Replace Pluses with Spaces
- SHA256 Hex
- SHA512 Hex
