Some Fans ‘Wouldn’t Be Sad’ If Mike Colter Were Recast

There are several characters that many Marvel fans would like to see come back without recasting. They include Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones. But unfortunately for Mike Colter, some Marvel fans aren’t as set on his portrayal of Luke Cage. Here’s a look at Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and why some Marvel fans wouldn’t be sad if he were recast.

Mike Colter | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Some fans would be OK with a Luke Cage recasting

While many fans enjoyed Colter’s portrayal of Luke, it wasn’t a pitch-perfect performance like many fans thought Cox’s portrayal of Daredevil was. Fans discussed his role on Reddit. “I feel like Mike Colter is one of those actors who excels in supporting roles (his best performance, IMO, was in Jessica Jones season 1), but can’t quite carry a show on his own,” one person said. “If Luke Cage ends up recast at some point, I won’t be sad about it.”

This was a sentiment that many other Marvel fans agreed with. While the first season of Luke Cage was good enough, many fans felt the season fell off a cliff after Mahershala Ali’s Cottonmouth died in the middle of the season. Many Marvel fans praised Ali’s performance, and as a result, they didn’t really enjoy where the season went after Cottonmouth was killed off.

That issue seemed to come up again for many fans. As one fan put it, “I think one of the big things that held back my enjoyment of both seasons of Luke Cage was how often he felt like the least interesting character in his own show.”

Additionally, other fans were more critical about Colter’s acting abilities. “Mike Colter looks the part, but I want a Luke Cage with a bit more range,” one person said.

Will Luke Cage be recast?

That being said, it’s completely up in the air right now in terms of how Marvel will handle this. So far, no actors from the Netflix Marvel shows are confirmed to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there are rumors that Cox’s Daredevil will be returning.

Likewise, Colter said he isn’t even talking with Marvel about returning as Luke Cage. While it’s possible that Marvel has instructed Colter to lie to the press about any discussions they are having, Colter also could be telling the truth. Regardless, Colter has seemingly moved on from the character, as he’s pretty busy with other projects.

What Mike Colter is doing right now

After Netflix canceled all of its Marvel shows, Colter started getting work elsewhere in Hollywood. One of his bigger projects was a movie called Black and Blue with Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson. According to IMDb, he’s also in two upcoming movies called Till Death and I’m Charlie Walker. Colter will play Charlie Walker in I’m Charlie Walker.

In terms of the small screen, Colter’s been busy too. He has a leading role in the show Evil, and so far, the show has been well-received and renewed for a second season.